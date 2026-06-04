Mutual funds avoid Rajesh Exports in last 10 years, LIC stake rose five times to 11%

Rajesh Exports, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) scanner for allegedly inflating revenues by Rs 15.15 lakh crore over FY21 to FY25, was listed more than three decades ago in 1995. But domestic institutional investors, barring one, kept away from its stock for at least the last 10 years, according to shareholding data obtained from the company’s website.

A look at the domestic institutional holding in the Rajesh Mehta-promoted Rajesh Exports, a gold and jewellery exporter, shows mutual funds’ maximum exposure in the company was at 0.5% in March 2016; it has only dipped since and is nil now.

While private sector insurance companies too have no holding in the firm, state-owned LIC has been the only big domestic institutional investor over these years. In fact, LIC’s stake in Rajesh Exports more than quintupled from 1.99% in March 2016 to 11.22% in March 2022. Since then it has marginally dropped to 10.8% as on March 31, 2026.

A questionnaire mailed to LIC did not elicit a response.