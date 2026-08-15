SEBI proposes easier KYC norms for NRIs, OCIs and foreign investors

SEBI has also proposed allowing securities market intermediaries to rely on KYC carried out by entities regulated by other financial sector regulators.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday proposed a set of relaxations in Know Your Client (KYC) norms for individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROI), including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and foreign nationals.

The proposals, aimed at making it easier for overseas individuals to enter India’s securities market, seek to simplify onboarding through digital processes and reduce the need for physical documentation and presence in India.

Under the proposed framework, individual PROI clients from countries compliant with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would no longer need to be physically present in India to complete KYC. Instead, their KYC could be completed through digital modes, potentially making the process faster and more convenient for overseas investors, Sebi said.