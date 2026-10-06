SEBI’s ‘Jagrook’ call: Don’t follow tips, understand before you invest

Launching its nationwide investor-awareness initiative, Project Jagrook, from Chandigarh on Monday, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey urged investors to beware of investment frauds and use regulated products, channels and entities instead of relying on anonymous tips, finfluencers or exaggerated claims about returns.

Pandey advised investors to follow five basic habits — invest only in products they understand, start early and stay invested to allow compounding to work, diversify their investments and not mistake fixed returns for risk-free investments.

“Instead of asking, ‘Which product gives the highest return?’, first ask, ‘What am I investing for?’” he said.

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Stating that “more savers are becoming investors”, Pandey said mutual fund assets have grown sharply from ₹12 lakh crore in 2015-16 to around ₹87 lakh crore today, at an average annual growth rate of about 21 per cent over the past 10 years.