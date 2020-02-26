SEBI paper: Stricter norms proposed for corporate bonds, debenture trustees

Sebi said a fund should be created by the issuer at the time of issuance of debt that shall be used by DT in the event of default towards recovery proceedings expenses. Sebi said a fund should be created by the issuer at the time of issuance of debt that shall be used by DT in the event of default towards recovery proceedings expenses.

With defaults by listed corporates on the rise, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed stronger regulatory framework for governing corporate bonds and debenture trustees, including enhanced disclosure requirements.

The regulator has suggested that non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) should create charge on the identified assets for every bond issue. “The increased events of default by a few financial institutions and the lapses/ complications on the part of debenture trustees in the expeditious enforcement of the security has brought to the fore the need for a review of the present regulatory framework for debenture trustees,” Sebi said in a consultation paper on ‘Review of the Regulatory Framework for Corporate bonds and Debenture Trustees’.

Sebi has also proposed to mandate minimum disclosures. For standardisation of Debenture Trust Deed (DTD), it has proposed that the same should be bifurcated into two parts. One part should have standard clauses common to all DTDs. The second part should contain specific and customised clauses and covenants relevant to the particular issue for which the DTD is executed. “An SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) shall be prepared that shall list out the penalties for specific violations by the issuer company for the listed debt,” the watchdog said.

“NBFCs, for every issue shall create charge on the identified assets that may include identified receivables, investment and cash instead of floating charge on the entire books of the NBFC. A debenture issued by an NBFC shall be treated as secured only on creation of identified charge. A transition period of 3-5 years shall be provided to shift from floating pari-passu charge to identified charge,” Sebi said.

It said a delinquency rate benchmark should be fixed by the DT at the time of signing of Debenture Trust Deed. “This delinquency rate in assets will be used by DT as one of the factor for monitoring the asset quality. If the delinquency rate in assets breaches the proposed threshold, issuer will be asked to replace those assets with other standard assets within a given time frame,” Sebi said.

Sebi said a fund should be created by the issuer at the time of issuance of debt that shall be used by DT in the event of default towards recovery proceedings expenses. “The value of such fund shall be 0.01 per cent percentage of the issue subject to the cap of Rs 25 lakh per issuer,” it said.

“Sebi had recently increased the minimum net worth of DTs to raise the bar for financial entities entering the trusteeship business, put in place the provisions of penalizing issuers for non-creation of charge on security, e-voting mechanism for consent taking etc. in its on-going efforts to enhance the role debenture trustees play in the market ecosystem, “ it said. However, it has been observed that still there have been cases of delay in enforcing the security in the event of default, which is detrimental to the interests of the investors. “The increased events of default by a few financial institutions and the lapses/ complications on the part of debenture trustees in the expeditious enforcement of the security has brought to the fore the need for a review of the present regulatory framework for Debenture Trustees,” Sebi said.

According to the data received from the Trustee Association of India (TAI), it is observed that in the past 5 years, around 2.3 per cent of the issues have defaulted (93 per cent of which are secured debentures) out of which DTs have been able to enforce the security successfully in around 10 per cent of the secured issues, recovery proceedings are pending at different stages in around 60 per cent of the issues and in around 30 per cent of the issues recovery is pending due to non-communication from debenture holders.

