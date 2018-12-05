SEBI panel for direct listing of Indian firms on foreign bourses

IN a significant proposal that could lead to a new fund mobilisation avenue for Indian companies, especially e-commerce and new age firms, a panel appointed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed overseas listing of Indian companies without a local listing and vice versa.

Advertising

The prevailing legal framework doesn’t allow a company incorporated in India to directly list on overseas bourses. Similarly, companies incorporated outside India cannot directly list their equity shares on Indian exchanges.

Currently, Indian companies can list their shares through depository receipts abroad, while foreign companies need to go through the Indian Depository Receipt route for listing of equities.

In its 26-page report, the Sebi panel suggested several changes in the prevailing regulatory framework, including those in the Sebi Act, 1992, The Companies Act, 2013, and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (Fema) and tax laws, to allow Indian companies to list overseas. The panel’s proposals included having minimum capital threshold for listing overseas and recommended 10 overseas permissible jurisdictions based on strong Anti-Money laundering policies.

Advertising

A “permissible jurisdiction” would mean a jurisdiction which has treaty obligations to share information and cooperate with Indian authorities in the event of any investigation. The exchanges where Indian companies can list their shares as per the report include the NASDAQ, NYSE in the US, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China, the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, among others.

In order to facilitate direct listing, the committee has proposed several tax concessions. Among them is a provision that income earned from transfer of equity shares of an unlisted Indian company listed on a foreign stock exchange would be subject to capital gains tax in India, as these shares would be considered ‘capital assets situated in India.’ It has proposed relaxation of ‘fair market value’ norms to reduce the tax obligation on the share acquirer.

The KYC (know your client) and AML (anti-money laundering) framework which exists in Permissible Jurisdictions should be taken as acceptable standards for compliance, the panel said.

The committee was set up by the capital markets regulator in June.