Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Sahara group firm, Subrata Roy

Market regulator Sebi on Monday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of Sahara group firm, its chief Subrata Roy and others to recover Rs 6.42 crore for violating regulatory norms while raising money through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs).

The recovery proceedings against five entities — Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (now known as Sahara Commodity Services Corporation), Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava — for Rs 6.42 crore, includes interest, all costs, charges and expenses, Sebi said in the attachment order.

Sebi asked all banks, depositories and mutual funds not to allow any debit from accounts of Sahara India Real Estate Corp, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the market watchdog has directed all banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, of the defaulters.

The case relates to the issuance of OFCDs by Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation during 2008-09. They raised money through the public issue of securities by issuing OFCDs without following the various procedures intended to protect the interest of the investors, in respect of public issues, prescribed under the norms, as per Sebi order.

According to SEBI, the subscription towards the OFCDs was solicited by the two companies from the general public throughout the country, without adequately informing them about the risks involved in the instruments.