SEBI: Obtained details on CG Power, looking into it

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday said it has gathered details about alleged financial irregularities at CG Power and Industrial Solutions and is looking into the matter.

Shares of the company on Wednesday plunged 20 per cent to Rs 11.80 on the BSE to touch their lowest trading permissible limit for the second consecutive day after a probe by the board of the Gautam Thapar-promoted CG Power found major governance and financial lapses.

“We have obtained some details of what is going on with them. We will look into it,” Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on the matter.