Sebi gives clearance to NSE IPO after decade-long wait

The exchange first filed its draft offer documents in 2016 to raise about Rs 10,000 crore through an offer for sale by existing shareholders.

By: PTI
1 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 07:35 PM IST
NSE's IPO plans had been stalled for more than a decade.NSE's IPO plans had been stalled for more than a decade. (File Photo)
Markets regulator Sebi has granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the country’s largest bourse, National Stock Exchange (NSE), to proceed with its long-awaited public listing, an official said on Friday.

The exchange first filed its draft offer documents in 2016 to raise about Rs 10,000 crore through an offer for sale by existing shareholders. However, Sebi did not grant approval due to regulatory concerns related to governance lapses and the co-location case. Since then, NSE had approached the regulator multiple times seeking clearance.

Earlier this month, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator had given “in-principle” approval to the settlement plea filed by NSE in the unfair market access case, an important development seen as paving the way for the exchange’s IPO.

NSE had filed the settlement application in June 2025.

In March 2025, Sebi constituted an internal committee to examine NSE’s listing plan.

 

