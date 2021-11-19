Sebi tweaks ‘fit and proper person’ rule

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has tweaked the criteria for determining “fit and proper person”, as per a notification issued Wednesday.

Under the framework, these criteria will be principle-based and/or rule-based.

The principle-based criteria include integrity, honesty, ethical behaviour, reputation, fairness, and character. Further, the norms will determine fit and proper status of the person based on the disqualifications as has been prescribed.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, Sebi has declared Kailash Gupta, who was MD of erstwhile NMCE as a not “fit and proper person” to hold any position in management and board of any commodities exchange after finding him guilty of diverting and misappropriating funds of the bourse.