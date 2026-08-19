SEBI chief warns against manipulation of new closing auction system, says strict action will follow

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday said the regulator would take strict action against any manipulation of the recently launched Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism.

“We want to make one thing clear, that if people manipulate the CAS system, then we will take strict action and do it immediately. CAS is for transparency. But if someone thinks that we will manipulate the CAS to defame it, then they are mistaken,” said Pandey, speaking at FICCI’s Capital Markets Conference in Mumbai.

“I think CAS participation is improving and will further improve. We are looking at the constraints for participation,” he added.