Indian markets resilient enough to absorb West Asia shocks: SEBI chief

The SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said India’s securities market has grown at an unprecedented pace over the last decade. (File Photo)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said Indian markets have remained resilient enough to absorb different types of shocks, even as the ongoing West Asia crisis raises inflationary risk.

During an interaction with reporters in Bhubaneswar, Pandey said that the sooner the conflict in West Asia resolves, the better for the rest of the world. “As you know, the current crisis is quite difficult in terms of the reach it has on the rest of the world, particularly through the oil price and supply shocks. Obviously, there are inflationary risks to this, and spillover and second-order effects would also affect the economy. But the government is taking various steps to tackle it,” Pandey said.