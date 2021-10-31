Applications invited for post of Sebi Chairman

The Finance Ministry has invited applications to select the next Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to succeed Ajay Tyagi, whose term comes to an end in February.

An IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre of the 1984 batch, Tyagi was appointed Chairman of Sebi on March 1, 2017, for a period of three years. He was subsequently given a six-month extension, and in August 2020 his tenure was extended by 18 months.

In a public notice dated October 28, the Finance Ministry has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sebi chairman for a maximum period of five years or till 65 years, whichever is earlier. Applications of eligible candidates in prescribed proforma along with certified copies of required documents may be forwarded, through a proper channel (wherever applicable) on or before December 6, 2021 a public notice issued by the Department of Economic Affairs said.

WITH PTI