SEBI begins review of former HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation

A day after Chakraborty’s exit, Mistry said on a call with analysts that there was no power struggle within the bank, and no discussion regarding governance within the board of directors had taken place.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has started a review of the resignation of former part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, Atanu Chakraborty, probing any potential violations of regulations governing directors of listed companies.

Chakraborty had resigned from the bank’s board last week citing concerns about ethics and values. “This is a preliminary inquiry by the regulator to determine if any violation occurred. The aim is to thoroughly examine the claims made in the (Chakraborty’s) resignation letter,” said a source.

The mails sent to SEBI and HDFC Bank seeking response on the issue did not elicit any response.

In an exchange filing earlier this week, the bank said, “we wish to inform you that Chakraborty did not mention any happenings and practices which were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics.”