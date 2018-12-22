Sebi bars Singh brothers from disposing of assets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday issued an order asking brothers Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, along with other noticees, not to dispose of or alienate any of their assets or divert any funds, except under certain conditions, without the prior permission of the regulator.

Sebi also pointed out that the Singh brothers are not supposed to associate themselves with the affairs of Fortis Healthcare (FHL) in any manner till further directions. The noticees shall, jointly and severally, repay the amount of Rs 403 crore (approximately) along with due interest to FHL within three months of this order, Sebi said.

The Supreme Court had recently put on hold the sale of Fortis Healthcare to Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhad on a contempt plea filed by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo against the Singh brothers. Daiichi Sankyo had moved a contempt plea against the Singh brothers and Indiabulls alleging that the two created encumbrances (fresh mortgages) on 1.2 million shares of Fortis Healthcare Holding despite the SC’s order against it.

In mid-November, Northern TK Venture — a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of IHH Healthcare Berhad — subscribed to 23.52 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare, thereby completing the investment of IHH in Fortis.

With this preferential issue, IHH through NTK infused approximately Rs 4,000 crore of primary capital into the company and NTK became the controlling shareholder in the company with nearly 31.1 per cent stake on the expanded capital. FE