SEBI bars former Axis MF chief dealer Viresh Joshi from market for 7 years

SEBI also slapped Rs 3 crore penalty on Viresh Joshi and a total of Rs 7.4 crore from 21 people involved in the case.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred former Axis Mutual Fund chief dealer Viresh Joshi from accessing the securities market for seven years stating that he orchestrated a front-running scheme using confidential information about the fund house’s impending trades. The regulator also barred 20 others from the market for 3-7 years in its final order in the front running case.

SEBI also slapped Rs 3 crore penalty on Viresh Joshi and a total of Rs 7.4 crore from 21 people involved in the case.

Front-running in a mutual fund is an illegal trading practice in which an insider — such as a fund manager, dealer or broker — uses material non-public information about a large pending trade on behalf of the mutual fund or a client to execute personal trades ahead of that order, intending to profit from the price movement that occurs when the fund’s trade is executed.