scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

SEBI bans 6 persons for misusing social media to make ‘illegal profits’

The regulator also impounded bank accounts of the six persons for an amount of Rs 2.84 crore.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
January 13, 2022 3:36:28 am
Their Telegram channel provided recommendation to its subscribers for trading in both cash as well as derivatives segments, for both intra-day as well as positional trades.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned 6 persons from securities market till further orders for alleged involvement in using social media platforms like Telegram and Twitter to artificially influence stock prices and make illegal profits.

The six persons are Himanshu Mahendrabhai Patel, Raj Mahendrabhai Patel, Jaydev Zala, Mahendrabhai Bechardas Patel, Kokilaben Mahendrabhai Patel and Avaniben Kirankumar Patel. The regulator also impounded bank accounts of the six persons for an amount of Rs 2.84 crore.

“The modus operandi indicated that certain entities actively operating through social media channels are first taking a position (purchasing shares) in small cap companies in bulk quantities and then sending baseless and fraudulent messages indicating strong possibilities of immediate price hike in such scrips through such social media channels thereby instigating others to take bullish position in those scrips,” said a Sebi order. Ultimately after the prices go up, they take contrary positions (selling their previously acquired shares) thereby making profits out of such trades executed under such fraudulent scheme and device, Sebi said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Their Telegram channel provided recommendation to its subscribers for trading in both cash as well as derivatives segments, for both intra-day as well as positional trades.

The recommendations issued with respect to the cash segment are majorly focused on small cap scrips, Sebi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement