SDG urban index: Shimla, Coimbatore Chandigarh on top

Shimla, Coimbatore, Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram are among the top 10 performing urban areas in the NITI Aayog’s first Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Urban India Index, while Dhanbad, Meerut, Faridabad and Patna are among the bottom 10 performers, according to the findings of a report released by the NITI Aayog on Tuesday.

Ranking 56 urban areas on 77 SDG indicators across 46 targets, the index is focussed on driving SDG localisation in urban areas. Of 56 urban areas ranked in the index, 44 are with population of above 1 million, 12 are state capitals with a population of less than a million. No poverty, zero hunger, good health, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, good jobs and economic growth are among the goals on which urban areas have been ranked. “The index and dashboard will further strengthen SDG localisation and institute robust SDG monitoring at the city level. It highlights the strengths and gaps of ULB (urban local body) level data, monitoring, and reporting systems…,” as per the statement.

“Cities are fast becoming engines of growth. The SDG Urban Index and dashboard, a product of innovative partnership between the Niti Aayog and GIZ, will go a long way in instituting a robust SDG monitoring system in our cities, and is a milestone step in our SDG localisation journey,” NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

Top 10 urban areas in SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22 are Shimla, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Panaji, Pune, Tiruchirappalli, Ahmedabad and Nagpur. The bottom 10 urban areas in SDG Urban Index and Dashboard 2021-22 are Dhanbad, Meerut, Itanagar, Guwahati, Patna, Jodhpur, Kohima, Agra, Kolkata and Faridabad.

NITI Aayog has developed the SDG Urban index and a dashboard 2021-22, in collaboration with GIZ and BMZ under the Indo-German Development Cooperation.

While for some indicators, ‘urban area’ implies urban local bodies, in other cases, it refers to all urban areas within a district collectively. The data on these indicators have been sourced from official data sources of government departments and ministries.

For each SDG, the urban areas are ranked on a scale of 0-100. A score of 100 implies that the urban area has achieved the targets set for 2030; a score of 0 implies that it is the farthest from achieving the targets among the selected urban areas.