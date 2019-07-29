SC to hear Vijay Mallya’s plea challenging confiscation of properties on Friday

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Friday the plea of fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya challenging the confiscation of properties belonging to the companies owned by him and his family members.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of F S Nariman, appearing for Mallya, that the fresh plea be heard along with the pending one on the legality of the law and the action to confiscate the properties.

The senior lawyer sought an adjournment of hearing on the petition questioning the confiscation of properties.

The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on August 2.

Mallya, who is currently in the UK, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He is also facing an extradition trial in the UK.