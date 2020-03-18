SC to hear today DoT plea seeking extended timeline for telcos to pay AGR dues

The top court will on Wednesday also hear the plea moved by a DoT official against whom the SC had initiated contempt proceedings. (File Photo) The top court will on Wednesday also hear the plea moved by a DoT official against whom the SC had initiated contempt proceedings. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) plea on Wednesday in which the latter has sought the court’s permission to allow telecom operators a maximum of 20 years time to pay the pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The DoT had, on Monday, moved the court with a plea that apart from giving telcos a maximum of 20 years for payment of AGR dues in annual installments, the SC should also consider allowing the ministry to freeze the interest on the past unpaid amount, penalty and the interest on penalty with respect to past dues, as of October 24, 2019.

On Monday, when the matter was mentioned in the court of Justice Arun Mishra by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Justice Mishra had said that the matter could only be heard by the three-judge Bench that had originally written the October 24, 2019 AGR judgment. Justice Mishra also observed that even he did not know when that Bench would sit. At the apex court, vacation benches have been functioning to avoid overcrowding and thus try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The top court will on Wednesday also hear the plea moved by a DoT official against whom the SC had initiated contempt proceedings. The official who had issued the January 23 notification asking no coercive action against telcos, had on Monday tendered unconditional apology to the court.

In his affidavit, the staffer had said that he did not intend to go against the orders of the court and that it was a bonafide mistake on his part.

