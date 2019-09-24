SC to hear IBBI plea for criminal proceedings against Liberty House

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India’s (IBBI) plea to initiate criminal proceedings against UK-based Liberty House Group for backing out of the deal to take over debt-laden Amtek Auto. A Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, however, stayed the prosecution of Liberty House, which was selected as the highest bidder by the committee of creditors (CoC) of Amtek Auto, till further orders.

The SC had on September 6 stayed the NCLAT decision that ordered liquidation of Amtek Auto, which was among the first list of the 12 companies that were referred by the RBI for initiation of insolvency process in 2017. The UK-based firm had backed out of the deal citing some reasons, following which lenders requested 90 days more to find a new buyer.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta and Additional SG Madhvi Divan, appearing for IBBI, argued that the August 16 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had rendered them powerless and taken away IBBI’s and the government’s power to grant sanction before initiating trial under Section 236 of the IBC before a special court.

“The finding rendered will have a direct bearing on the implementation of the CIRPs and in turn will affect all resolutions,” the IBBI said, adding that the ruling will have huge ramifications on criminal trials initiated by the board and the government before the special courts.

However, senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi and counsel Mahesh Agarwal opposed the IBBI’s request to initiate criminal proceedings against the firm.

The NCLAT had in its August 16 order ruled that the NCLT has to satisfy itself first after giving an opportunity of being heard to the accused, request the government to investigate and then decide on such an opinion whether or not to refer the matter for trial. Seeking setting aside of the NCLAT’s order, the IBBI said such power given to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was not provided under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

According to the petition, the NCLAT has also attempted to relate Section 213 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the Code to hold that the NCLT can pass order under the Companies Act provision, which provides for a special procedure for investigation, after giving a reasonable opportunity to the person concerned who has contravened the law before any such order is passed. —FE