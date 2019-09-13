SC quashes high court bail order to former CFO of Bhushan Steel

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the Delhi High Court order that granted bail to Bhushan Steel’s former chief financial officer Nittin Johari, who was arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for alleged fraudulent activities, including filing false documents with various banks.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana cancelled the bail granted to Johari, who is a co-accused in the Bhushan Steel case, on an appeal by the SFIO challenging the August order of the high court.

The SFIO had arrested Johri on May 2 on the grounds that he was managing the affairs of Bhushan Steel and was looking after raising of funds from banks and financial institutions and was also one of the signatories to the financial statements of the company till fiscal year 2016-17.

The SFIO probe found that there were several fraudulent practices at the company, including manipulations in the accounts and financial statements during Johri’s term, who was a whole-time director of the company.

It was also alleged that Johri was one of the perpetrators of manipulations through the instrument of letters of credit (LCs), which was done by filing false documents with various banks.

A large number of LCs, amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore, were opened using false documents on behalf of the company over a period of time starting from fiscal 2014-15.

By way of the said modus operandi, Bhushan Steel availed working capital to avoid getting their loan/credit accounts declared as non-performing assets by the banks. LCs worth more than Rs 3,000 crore finally devolved, the SFIO said.

The agency further alleged that Johri was a member of the committee of board of directors on borrowing, investment and loans along with former promoters Brij Bhushan Singal and Neeraj Singal. —FE