SC extends tenure of TDSAT chairperson

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended the tenure of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) Chairperson, which was coming to an end on April 20 by three more months.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, S K Kaul and Deepak Gupta asked the government for not filling up the vacancies of the Administrative and Technical Member in the Tribunal despite these falling vacant in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“We express our concern regarding appointments of Administrative Member(s) and Technical Member(s) not being made after they have fallen vacant long back”, the court said. The Bench asked how tribunals could function without members and asked the government to expedite the process. The court will hear the matter in the first week of May.

