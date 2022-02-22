SC agrees to hear Mistry review plea on March 9

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court on March 9 a batch of petitions filed by Cyrus Mistry seeking review of the apex court’s March 26, 2021 order which had upheld his ouster as the chairman of Tata Sons in October, 2016.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniam considered the request for an open court hearing in chamber on February 15, but the order was uploaded on Monday. While the Bench in a 2:1 majority decision allowed the request for a rare open court hearing, Justice Ramasubramanian dissented with the other 2 senior judges. “Applications seeking oral hearing of the review petitions are allowed. List the review petitions on March 9,” the CJI and Justice Bopanna said in their order.

However, Justice Ramasubramanian expressed his “inability to agree” with the majority order. “I have carefully gone through the review petitions and I do not find any valid ground to review the judgment. The grounds raised in the review petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed,” he said in his separate dissenting order. Review petitions are considered generally in the chambers and its very rare that they are heard in the open court. (FE)