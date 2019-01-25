SBI set to delay auction of Essar Steel loans following NCLAT order

Anticipating an early decision on loans stuck in debt-ridden Essar Steel, State Bank of India which had recently put Rs 15,431 crore worth bad loans belonging to the Essar group firm for auction will delay the process with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) asking the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to pass an order by January 31 on the resolution of the loans.

“Banks are pushing hard for recovery of the loan stuck in Essar Steel as they want the money in the March quarter. Banks want to recover the maximum as they can’t keep on making losses and provisions for stressed assets,” said a banking source. Many banks, including State Bank of India, are eager for recovery of funds to boost their bottomline in the current financial year. They are losing over Rs 500 crore on account of the Essar overdues. “We allow designated authority (NCLT) to pass appropriate orders by next date, failing which this appellate tribunal will decide,” NCLAT had said on Wednesday, pushing for an early resolution.

Essar Steel owes Rs 54,389 crore to a consortium of banks.

On January 16, while inviting bids from other banks, asset reconstruction companies and NBFCs for the Essar assets, SBI said, “the resolution plan has been approved and filed in NCLT, Ahmedabad. As per approved resolution plan of AMIPL, minimum recovery to SBI is Rs 11,313.42 crore. The reserve price of Rs 9,587.64 crore is on the basis of NPV of minimum recovery discounted at the rate of 18 per cent with a time factor of one year.” Other banks were also mulling similar auction following the SBI move. Now lenders will wait for the NCLT decision, said an official.

The battle for the control of Essar Steel, the biggest bad loan resolution in the banking system, has now entered the last phase with the lenders anticipating a sizeable recovery of money amid the slugfest between the ArcelorMittal and the Ruias, the contenders for the steel company.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking system shot up to Rs 10,39,700 crore, or 11.2 per cent of total advances, during the fiscal ended March 2018 as against Rs 791,800 crore (9.3 per cent of advances) in the same period of last year, according to the RBI’s ‘Report on trends and progress in banking’. During 2017-18, the GNPA ratio reached 14.6 per cent for PSU banks due to restructured advances slipping into NPAs and better NPA recognition.

“The proposal made by Essar Steel shareholders provides for payment of a total of Rs 54,389 crore to various creditors, which exceeds the resolution plan currently approved by the creditors by more than Rs 12,000 crore. This proposal has been submitted under the recently introduced Section 12A of the IBC. Under the proposal made by the shareholders, all classes of creditors would receive full recovery of their claims,” said an Essar spokesperson.

On October 26, a day after the Ruias — the original promoters of Essar Steel India Ltd — put in the last-minute bid to retain the company within their stable, ArcelorMittal said lenders of Essar Steel had approved a joint offer by ArcelorMittal SA and Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp as the final bid for the debt-laden company.

The Ruia offer was Rs 12,188 crore more than the Rs 42,202 crore bid put in by ArcelorMittal, which has been selected as the preferred bidder by the lenders in October as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. However, the Ruias did not reveal the source of funds. Lenders had then opposed the Ruias’ bid saying it was not according to the law.

The battle for Essar Steel with a annual capacity of 10 million metric tons has been one of the most hotly contested under the insolvency resolution process. While Arcelor Mittal had blamed the Ruia’s offer as a tactic to delay the resolution process, the Jindals had supported the Ruia bid.

On January 7, NCLT’s Ahmedabad bench reserved judgment on the maintainability of Essar Steel promoters’ last-minute bid to regain control of the 10 mtpa steel company. While the NCLT judgment is expected by January 31, banking sources are not sure whether it will be able to complete the hearing by the stipulated date. ArcelorMittal had said it intends to increase Essar Steel’s finished steel shipments to 8.5 million tonnes over the medium term.