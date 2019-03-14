SBI plea to liquidate Vijay Mallya’s assets opposed in Karnataka High Court

THE OFFICIAL liquidator of the Karnataka High Court has opposed the plea filed by the State Bank of India seeking liquidation of Vijay Mallya’s assets, claiming that this would cause prejudice to other creditors.

The consortium of banks which lent money to Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines in 2010 has sought liquidation of his properties to recover losses. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also given its no-objection to the plea along with certain conditions.

On Wednesday, the official liquidator filed a reply to the SBI plea and said that it would be in public interest to restore properties of United Breweries Holdings (UBHL) to it to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders including the banks. “The interest of all creditors, workmen and other stakeholders in UBHL can be best safeguarded if the official liquidator undertakes the control of the affairs of UBHL and winds up the company according to the provisions of the Companies Act. If the properties are to be restored to the applicants (banks), it would cause substantial prejudice to other creditors of UBHL leaving them with no recourse to recover their legitimate dues,” the official liquidator has said in the reply.

The Karnataka High Court had ordered the winding up of UBHL in February 2017 directing the liquidator to ensure that claims of all creditors are distributed in a fair and transparent manner.

Apart from the official liquidator, Diageo Holdings Netherland (DHN) also opposed the plea filed by the consortium of banks stating that the pledged shares do not form part of the properties offered as security under the personal guarantee to the banks while taking the loan.