SBI Funds Management makes market debut at 7% premium, below grey-market expectations

SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company, with over 12.5 lakh crore in assets under management and over 15% market share as of March 31. (Reuters file photo)

SBI Funds Management ended its debut trading session up around 6.3% from its issue price of Rs 575 on Tuesday. The asset management wing of SBI had earlier made its market debut at a 7% premium, missing grey-market expectations of a 13-16% listing day gain.

The stock, which had listed at Rs 613.30 a share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), rose to as much as Rs 624.95 at its intraday high before ending the session at Rs 610.15 on the NSE. The listing gains took the company’s market capitalization to Rs 1.24 lakh crore. Peers ICICI Prudential and HDFC Asset Management Company have a market cap of Rs 1.56 lakh crore and Rs 1.11 lakh crore, respectively.