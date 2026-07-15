SBI Funds Management IPO subscribed 2.77 times; NII category drives demand

SBI Funds Management, the country’s largest mutual fund with assets under management of Rs 12,57,352 crore, is backed by the State Bank of India. (Fie Photo)

The Rs 9,812-crore initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management Ltd witnessed healthy investor demand on the second day of bidding, with the issue being subscribed 2.77 times, led by strong participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs).

According to the cumulative subscription data available at the close of day two, the NII category emerged as the strongest segment, receiving bids for 6.58 times the shares reserved for the category. The robust response reflects sustained interest from high net-worth individuals (HNIs), who typically use leverage to participate in public offerings they expect to list at a premium.

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Qualified institutional buyers’ (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.50 times, indicating steady participation from domestic and foreign institutional investors. Institutional demand is often viewed as a key indicator of confidence in a company’s long-term fundamentals. The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.61 times, suggesting healthy participation from individual investors despite mixed market conditions. The steady response from retail applicants points to continued appetite for businesses linked to India’s expanding mutual fund industry and rising financial savings.