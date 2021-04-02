SBI digital platform upgrade hits services

During this time, digital banking platform YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services will not be available, it said. (Representational)

Customers of State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday faced issues while accessing the net banking services after the bank announced a scheduled maintenance and upgrade of its digital platforms during the day. The bank had scheduled upgrade of digital platforms from 2.10 pm to 5.40 pm Thursday.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our digital banking platforms to provide a better online banking experience,” SBI tweeted Thursday morning. During this time, digital banking platform YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services will not be available, it said.

Earlier this week, customers of HDFC Bank faced too problems in accessing net banking. On March 30, the bank, in a tweet, said the issue was resolved.