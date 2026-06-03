SBI chief says growth momentum will stabilise if RBI holds rates

As India targets significant infrastructure and innovation-led growth, banks must evolve by leveraging Al for hyper-personalisation, integrating ESG considerations, and maintaining high governance standards, Setty said.

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman CS Setty on Wednesday said the growth momentum in the economy is likely to stabilise if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains the status quo on policy rates amid lingering inflation concerns.

Speaking at the Citi 2026 India Conference, Setty said market expectations are largely aligned towards a pause in interest rates. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on June 5.

“Growth and inflation dynamics are more important. I think a pause will definitely help us to stabilise in terms of ensuring that smooth growth rates are achieved,” he said.