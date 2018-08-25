SBI approving 2,500 online retail loans daily

State Bank of India has started approving online retail loans using the data analytics (File) State Bank of India has started approving online retail loans using the data analytics (File)

State Bank of India (SBI), which has started approving online retail loans using the data analytics, has received a healthy response from its over 43.5 crore customers.

“We have started the online approval system last month in our bank for all our pre-approved customers and today the bank is approving 2,500 loan proposals every day. The maximum loan amount approved is R 2 lakh,” said Mrityunjaya Mahapatra, Deputy Managing Director (Strategy) and Chief Digital Officer, SBI.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App