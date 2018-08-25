SBI approving 2,500 online retail loans daily

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published: August 25, 2018 1:45:01 am
State Bank of India (SBI), which has started approving online retail loans using the data analytics, has received a healthy response from its over 43.5 crore customers.
“We have started the online approval system last month in our bank for all our pre-approved customers and today the bank is approving 2,500 loan proposals every day. The maximum loan amount approved is R 2 lakh,” said Mrityunjaya Mahapatra, Deputy Managing Director (Strategy) and Chief Digital Officer, SBI.
