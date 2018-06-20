Satya Nadella on US immigration policy: ‘My story would not have been possible anywhere else’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the US’ immigration policy is one of the greatest competitive advantages. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the US’ immigration policy is one of the greatest competitive advantages. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran/File)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Wednesday said he is “appalled” at the “abhorrent policy” of separating immigrant children from their families at the US border with Mexico. In a letter to his employees, he underlined that the company is not working with the US government on any project relating to separation of families and that any engagement will be guided by Microsoft’s ethics and principles.

Expressing his views as a parent and immigrant, Nadella said the issue touches him personally. He said he considers himself a product of an “enlightened immigration policy” — which is uniquely American. “My story would not have been possible anywhere else,” he added.

“This new policy implemented on the border is simply cruel and abusive, and we are standing for change,” Nadella wrote in his letter.

“The immigration policy of this country is one of our greatest competitive advantages, and this is something we must preserve and promote. America is a nation of immigrants, and we’re able to attract people from around the world to contribute to our economy, our communities and our companies,” he said. “We are also a beacon of hope for those who need it the most. This is what makes America stronger.”

Nadella added that the company will stand for immigration policies that preserve every person’s dignity and human rights.

The Trump administration has come under fire separating children from immigrant parents who seek asylum by crossing the US-Mexico border illegally. Trump, who said the country would not be a “migrant camp”, has expressed the need for change in the country’s “ridiculous” and “obsolete” laws.

