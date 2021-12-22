FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta: ‘Unprecedented inflation in several commodities … may see tapering by mid-2022’

Sanjiv Mehta, FICCI President and CMD of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), said the government has to create enablers to prop up demand that in turn would lead to virtuous cycle of investment and growth. In an interview with Sunny Verma, he said MSMEs need support in terms of financing and technology.

Inflation is posing concerns. Is it transitory or entrenched?

Inflation is not just in India, it’s a global phenomenon. I believe part of the inflation is not that the demand has been so high, that it is a demand-led inflation. I believe it will be more because of supply constraints. And part of it could also be speculative. My assessment is by mid-2022, we should start to see some tapering of inflation.

In FMCG segment, we’ve seen a lot of price rises over the last year. Has it impacted demand and are manufacturers able to pass it on?

This is a bit unprecedented inflation because it’s happened in several commodities all together. And we must also accept that per capita consumption of FMCG is only about $40-45, and the rural will be half of that. So when you have commodity prices increase, it would impact some level of consumption, because many rural households which are on the marginal side will allocate a certain sum of money for certain categories. And if the price goes up, then to that extent volume goes down. And also we have many price point packs. On price point packs, you don’t change the price but you adjust the quantity inside. And when you do that, then also your volume goes down.

Now, ability of companies to pass the price: it depends on various factors. First is a company like HUL, we don’t have a one-to-one correlation between commodity price and end price. We look at all levers, how do we drive our cost saving agenda much harder. How do we play the portfolio. Then, we look at it that we maintain the price value equation. Consumers don’t look at this price. They look at price values. So we look at that now. Also importantly, capacity to take a price increase also depends on the strength of your brand. If your brands are stronger, you can take more price increase because the consumers will still stick to you. If your brands are not strong and fragile, then the consumers will switch if the other player has not changed the price or taken a lesser price. So brand

power becomes a really important indicator of your capacity to take price.

High raw material prices have hit MSMEs. What can be done to alleviate their pain?

This is one area where FICCI has been focusing a lot because MSMEs … are more fragile and the pandemic has impacted them. So MSMEs need support in terms of financing, technology and talent. And if we have to create a very robust ecosystem of MSMEs, we have to strengthen them. There are some who are part of large companies’ ecosystem. Like our MSMEs, who are attached to us (HUL), we will protect, but standalone MSMEs need much more support. That’s where government intervention could help.

What is your diagnosis of private corporate investment remaining lackadaisical, despite sharp cuts in corporate tax rates?

I’m glad you raised this question. First, I think corporate tax rates, we should look at it from country’s long-term competitiveness. Our corporate tax rates were much higher and now they have become competitive. And many times when you do the reforms, the impact you see is a bit later. Now, coming to private capital spending, there was a period when a lot of capacity got created. And then we went into this twin balance sheet problem.

Now, if you look at it, the banks are in a much better space. Yeah, they have to a large extent sorted the NPAs or provisioned them. They’ve also brought in additional capital, and the corporates have also been able to deleverage. They’ve been able to deleverage, have raised capital and their profitability has improved. So we used to keep hearing this twin balance sheet problem. Now that lexicon are more or less faded away. And today, the capital investment is about 60-70 per cent. Once the demand moves up, I’m sure there is no businessman in the country who would like to lose sales. So then the capital investment cycle will again come back.

One key thing from what you said is that ‘once demand comes back’. Now will it come back on its own or is there is a need to support it?

Now what will be required. Of course the government has to create enablers to prop up the demand and you know, the virtuous cycle of growth, happens when you get into demand, which could be whether it is self propelled or whether it is being facilitated by the government, which requires more capacity, which will result in more livelihood, which will result in more money in the hands of consumers, more spending and then the virtuous cycle starts.