Sales of medium, heavy commercial vehicles fall up to 30 per cent in December 2018

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment continued to be on a downward spiral for the second consecutive month in December, declining 27-30 per cent year-on-year at 27,620 units across major companies like Tata Motors, M&M and Ashok Leyland.

While the companies’ management attribute the slowdown in demand to liquidity crunch, weak operator economics like rising fuel prices, higher axle load norms, a CAGR of 4 per cent over a two year period suggests weakened demand, according to a recent Jefferies report.

While M&HCV volumes for December stood at 27,620 units, down 25 per cent y-o-y, the light commercial vehicle segment did comparatively well at 44,408 units, up 6 per cent from the last year. This is partly on account of high base of last year, when there was some pre-buying ahead of mandatory AC/blower in cabins.

Umesh Revankar, managing director, Shriram Transport Finance Company, said, “While axle load norms is one of the reasons for the slowdown in demand, according to me, major factor is the liquidity crunch that has hit the real estate sector. With the slowdown of real estate and infrastructure, steel, cement and sand demand has come down too. These are the bulk materials and slowdown in their movement automatically drags down the vehicle utility. As a result, idleness goes up due to which fresh vehicle purchase stops, albeit temporarily”.

The commercial vehicle segment was faring well until October with M&HCV growing at 12 per cent y-o-y at 27,571 units and LCV growing at 32 per cent y-o-y at 55,593 units. However, in November, the growth took a reverse trend with M&HCV de-growing at 19 per cent y-o-y and LCV at 18 per cent y-o-y.

The tipper segment was relatively unaffected on the back of road construction, affordable housing, irrigation projects and government spending on infrastructure projects. “Infrastructure slowed in November due to elections in Rajasthan, MP. There was also farm distress in Maharashtra, and rural central India which impacted growth,” Revankar said. —FE