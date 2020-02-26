Russia’s RZD, Concor ink pact for faster movement of cargo via INSC

Container consignment currently takes 45-50 days to cover between India and Russia. However, the International North South Corridor (INSC) will enable the cargo to reach between 25-30 days. (Representational Image/File) Container consignment currently takes 45-50 days to cover between India and Russia. However, the International North South Corridor (INSC) will enable the cargo to reach between 25-30 days. (Representational Image/File)

Container cargo between India and Russia on railway will now move some 15-20 days faster through the international “north-south” corridor as India’s Container Corporation of India (Concor) and Russian Railways Logistics Joint Stock Company (RZD) signed the service agreement to operationalise their commercial understanding on Tuesday.

“Maybe Indian onions will be able to reach faster to St Petersburg, Moscow and all. I met Indian diaspora in Russia and they said Indian onion has a lot if demand there. But since the cargo takes so mich time, it can’t reach there now,” V Kalyana Rama, Managing Director, Concor, said.

Container consignment currently takes 45-50 days to cover between India and Russia. However, the International North South Corridor (INSC) will enable the cargo to reach between 25-30 days.

