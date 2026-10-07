Rural consumer confidence worsened for six straight months: RBI survey

Rural consumer sentiment in India has weakened steadily through 2026, with households becoming increasingly pessimistic about the economy, jobs and their own incomes, even as they continue to expect spending to rise. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) September 2026 Rural Consumer Confidence Survey (RCCS) points to a widening gap between how rural and semi-urban households view their current circumstances and what they hope will happen over the next year.

The RBI’s Current Situation Index (CSI), which captures perceptions of the economy, employment, prices, income and spending compared with a year ago, fell to 90.6 in September, from 91.7 in July. This is the sixth consecutive decline from 100.5 in January, and marks a sharp deterioration from 100.9 in September 2025.

The deterioration is broad-based. The net response on the general economic situation declined from -11.9 in July to -14.1 in September. On the employment front, the net response worsened from -8.0 to -10.5, while the income measure slipped from -8.7 to -9.9, the survey shows.

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These figures mean that the share of respondents who felt conditions had worsened exceeded those who saw an improvement by an increasingly large margin.

Income data, inflation

The income data is particularly revealing. In September, only 20.6% of respondents said their income had increased compared with a year earlier, while 30.5% said it had decreased. A year earlier, the corresponding figures were 24.5% and 26.5%. The net response has consequently moved from -2.1 in September 2025 to -9.9 now.

Inflation is another major source of pressure. Rural households’ median perception of current inflation rose to 6.8% in September, from 6.1% in July and 5.9% in May. Their one-year-ahead inflation expectation also climbed to 7.9%, from 7.4% in July and 6.8% in March. The September reading is particularly striking because it is 70 basis points (bps) higher for current inflation and 50 bps higher for future inflation than in July.

The price-level responses underline this anxiety. As many as 93.2% of respondents said prices had increased compared with a year earlier, up from 91.6% in July. For the next year, 85.9% expect prices to increase.

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Net spending improves, squeeze on household confidence

Yet the survey does not point to a collapse in household spending. The spending net response improved to 79.6 in September, from 77.4 in July. Spending on essential items remained particularly strong, with a net response of 84.2, while the corresponding figure for non-essential spending rose to 39.3.

The disconnect between weak present sentiment and relatively strong expectations is captured by the Future Expectations Index (FEI). Although it eased to 112.8 from 113.6 in July, it remains firmly above 100, indicating optimism about the year ahead. However, this too has declined substantially from 129.3 in January.

What the survey shows, therefore, is not simply rural pessimism but a squeeze on household confidence. Rural consumers are spending, but their perceptions of incomes, employment and economic conditions are deteriorating while inflation expectations are rising. The fact that future expectations remain optimistic provides some cushion. But if weak income growth and elevated price expectations persist, that optimism could come under further pressure.

The September RBI survey, based on 8,799 responses collected across rural and semi-urban India, thus offers a cautionary signal: the rural economy may still be supporting consumption, but households increasingly feel that their financial position is not keeping pace with the cost of living.