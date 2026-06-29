Markets flat, rupee steady at 94.25 as US-Iran diplomacy allays escalation fears

The rupee opened at 94.25 against the US dollar on Monday, while benchmark equity indices gained as renewed US-Iran diplomatic efforts improved investor sentiment. (File Photo)

The rupee opened at 94.25 against USD on Monday, nearly unchanged from previous close of 94.39 against USD.

Indian benchmark indices traded mixed in early trade on Monday, with the BSE Sensex falling 63.65 points to 77,047.63, while the Nifty 50 rose 16.55 points to 24,070.20.

On Monday, brent crude climbed 0.85% to USD 72.6 a ‌barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose over 1% to US 70.01 a barrel.

Asian markets fell 0.4%, while Brent crude rose 0.6% as tensions remained in the Middle East.

Last week, domestic equities ended with a weekly gain for the third straight week due to easing crude prices, measures to support the rupee and improved foreign investment sentiment.