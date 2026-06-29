Markets flat, rupee steady at 94.25 as US-Iran diplomacy allays escalation fears

Rupee against US dollar rose to 94.25 in early trade as Indian equities advanced despite higher crude oil prices and mixed Asian markets.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 10:04 AM IST
The rupee opened nearly unchanged at 93.35 against the US dollar on Monday, while benchmark equity indices gained as renewed US-Iran diplomatic efforts improved investor sentiment. (File Photo)The rupee opened at 94.25 against the US dollar on Monday, while benchmark equity indices gained as renewed US-Iran diplomatic efforts improved investor sentiment. (File Photo)
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The rupee opened at 94.25 against USD on Monday, nearly unchanged from previous close of 94.39 against USD.

Indian benchmark indices traded mixed in early trade on Monday, with the BSE Sensex falling 63.65 points to 77,047.63, while the Nifty 50 rose 16.55 points to 24,070.20.

On Monday, brent crude climbed 0.85% to USD 72.6 a ‌barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose over 1% to US 70.01 a barrel.

Asian markets fell 0.4%, while Brent crude rose 0.6% as tensions remained in the Middle East.

Last week, domestic equities ended with a weekly gain for the third straight week due to easing crude prices, measures to support the rupee and improved foreign investment sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian equities worth Rs 3.84 billion on Friday, while domestic institutional investors invested Rs 57.48 billion.

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