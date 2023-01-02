scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Rupee starts 2023 on flat note

Forex traders said the domestic unit is trading in a narrow range as the support from firm domestic equities and weak American currency is negated by the gains in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 82.66, registering a decline of 5 paise from the last close. (Reuters/File)
Listen to this article
Rupee starts 2023 on flat note
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The rupee started the New Year on a flat note on the first trading session on Monday as rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the domestic unit is trading in a narrow range as the support from firm domestic equities and weak American currency is negated by the gains in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 82.66, registering a decline of 5 paise from the last close.

The local unit also touched an early high of 82.57 against the greenback in initial deals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

On the last trading day of 2022, the rupee had settled at 82.61.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.30 per cent to 103.52.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced by 2.94 per cent to USD 85.91 per barrel.

Advertisement

The rupee started flat this Monday morning amid lack of clues from the overseas markets. However, gains could be capped tracking the overall gains in crude oil last week, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India’s fiscal deficit at end-November touched 59 per cent of the full year Budget Estimate on increased capital expenditure and slow growth in non-tax revenue.

Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves dropped by USD 691 million to USD 562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline in the kitty, according to the RBI data.

Advertisement

The collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) grew 15 per cent to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 210.53 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 61,051.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.15 points or 0.32 per cent to 18,162.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,950.89 crore, as per stock exchange data.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:41 IST
Next Story

Rameez Raja questions new PCB chief’s position on India relationship: ‘Will we be India’s servants?’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close