Toggle Menu
Rupee slips 28 paise against US dollar in early tradehttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/rupee-slips-28-paise-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade-5792340/

Rupee slips 28 paise against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recovered some lost ground in the early deals to trade at 69.72, registering a fall of 28 paise.

business news, opening bell, bse sensex, nse nifty, rupee against dollar, foreign exchange rate, rupee falls, global crude oil prices, us-iran dispute, US military drone, indian express
The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Thursday.

The rupee Friday fell 28 paise to trade at 69.72 against the US dollar in early trade following foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices after Iran said it had shot down a US military drone.

Subdued sentiments in domestic equity markets also influenced the trading pattern in the currency market, forex traders said.

However, a weak dollar against major currencies overseas restricted the rupee’s fall, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recovered some lost ground in the early deals to trade at 69.72, registering a fall of 28 paise.

Advertising

The rupee had settled at 69.44 against the US dollar Thursday.

Political tensions in the Middle East intensified Thursday when Iran claimed it had shot down a US military drone that was violating its airspace. However, the US has refuted this claim.

Meanwhile, the US barred its civilian flights from Tehran-controlled airspace over the Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 438 crore from capital markets on a net basis Thursday, provisional data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.61 per cent to trade at USD 64.84 per barrel.

The BSE Sensex was trading 136.59 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 39,465.04 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 32.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, down at 11,799.50.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 96.53.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indiabulls Housing Finance-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger gets CCI nod
2 Moving to monetise idle land assets of PSUs, Centre kickstarts process to hire consultants
3 Clear evidence of economic activity losing traction: Shaktikanta Das