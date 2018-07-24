Rupee slips 15 paise to 69.01 against US dollar

The rupee lost against the US currency on stary dollar demand from importers. (Representational Image) The rupee lost against the US currency on stary dollar demand from importers. (Representational Image)

The rupee weakened by 15 paise to 69.01 against the US dollar Tuesday, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers, dollar’s firmness against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit. However, a higher opening of the stock market capped the rupee’s fall.

The local currency had lost 2 paise at 68.86 against the US currency on stray dollar demand from importers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged 150.74 points, or 0.41 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 36,869.34 in opening trade today.

