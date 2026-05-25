Sensex, Nifty climb on oil relief as rupee rises 25 paise against US dollar

Share markets also opened higher amid a drop in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel for the first time in over two weeks

The Indian rupee on Monday extended its two-session rally as prospects of a deal between the US and Iran boosted risk appetite.

The currency rose by 25 paise to reach 95.35 against the US dollar in early trade, news agency PTI reported.

Share markets also opened higher amid a drop in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel for the first time in over two weeks on hopes of approaching the end of the war soon.

Sensex rose 908.98 points to 76,317.85, while Nifty jumped 262.65 points to 23,977.70.

At 7.42 am, GIFT ⁠Nifty futures were trading at 23,952, hinting at a higher opening for the benchmark Nifty 50 above Friday’s close of 23,719.3.