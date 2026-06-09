Rupee rebounds in early trade, rises 20 paise to 95.41 against US dollar

Rupee rises 20 paise to 95.41 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 20 paise against the US dollar in early trade, rising to 95.41 on Tuesday (Jun 9).

On Monday (Jun 8), the rupee depreciated 43 paise to settle at 95.61 against the American currency.

The rupee is expected to trade in the 95.40-95.80 range with a weakening bias, according to a research note by IFA Global. The dollar index was trading at 99.98, down 0.06 per cent.

Brent crude was trading lower by 0.99 per cent at USD 93.32 per barrel in futures trade.

Stock markets rebounded in early trade on Tuesday (Jun 9) with Sensex climbing 350.57 points to 73,874.83. The broader Nifty 50 advanced 114.50 points to 23,237.50.

The Nifty Bank rose 0.64% to 54,407, while the Nifty Financial Services gained 0.60% to 24,955. Broader markets remained resilient, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 0.78%, the Nifty Midcap 50 climbing 0.74%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 adding 0.65%.