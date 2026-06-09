Rupee rebounds in early trade, rises 20 paise to 95.41 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 20 paise against the US dollar in early trade, rising to 95.41 on Tuesday (Jun 9).
On Monday (Jun 8), the rupee depreciated 43 paise to settle at 95.61 against the American currency.
The rupee is expected to trade in the 95.40-95.80 range with a weakening bias, according to a research note by IFA Global. The dollar index was trading at 99.98, down 0.06 per cent.
Brent crude was trading lower by 0.99 per cent at USD 93.32 per barrel in futures trade.
Stock markets rebounded in early trade on Tuesday (Jun 9) with Sensex climbing 350.57 points to 73,874.83. The broader Nifty 50 advanced 114.50 points to 23,237.50.
The Nifty Bank rose 0.64% to 54,407, while the Nifty Financial Services gained 0.60% to 24,955. Broader markets remained resilient, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 0.78%, the Nifty Midcap 50 climbing 0.74%, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 adding 0.65%.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in Indian equities, offloading shares worth Rs 5,555.67 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
India posted a current account surplus of USD 7.1 billion, equivalent to 0.7% of GDP, in the January-March quarter of FY2025-26.
For the fiscal year 2025-26, the current account deficit stood at USD 25.2 billion compared to USD 22.9 billion or 0.6 per cent of GDP in 2024-25.
Asian markets mixed as tech stocks rebound
Asian equity markets traded mixed on Tuesday, with technology shares leading gains after Wall Street recovered part of last week’s sell-off. Meanwhile, oil prices slipped after a sharp increase on Monday triggered by renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1% to 64,654.22, with chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron surging 7.5%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.5% to 7,743.65, bouncing back from Monday’s steep loss of over 8%.
South Korea’s SK Hynix jumped 7.7% after announcing a partnership with Nvidia on data centre projects, while Samsung Electronics gained 3.6%.
Taiwan’s Taiex advanced 2.2%, supported by gains in heavyweight technology stocks, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.