Thursday, July 07, 2022

Rupee posts gains for second straight day

The Sensex on Thursday rose 427.49 points, or 0.80 per cent, to end at 54,178.46, and the Nifty by 143.10 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 16,132.90.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
July 8, 2022 1:58:52 am
The measures announced on Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — aimed at further diversifying and expanding the sources of forex funding. (Representational/file)

The rupee on Thursday posted gains for the second straight day, closing at 79.18 against the dollar from 79.30 a day earlier, in the wake of RBI’s steps to shore up forex reserves and the currency.

The measures announced on Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — aimed at further diversifying and expanding the sources of forex funding so as to mitigate volatility and dampen global spill overs — come after the rupee depreciated by 4.1 per cent against the US dollar during the current financial year so far.

Meanwhile, the Sensex on Thursday rose 427.49 points, or 0.80 per cent, to end at 54,178.46, and the Nifty by 143.10 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 16,132.90. “The rupee appreciated on the back of the RBI measures to tame the rupee fall by permitting banks to raise fresh FCNR and NRE deposits without reference to current regulations on interest rates with effect from July 7. This gave some respite to falling rupee but in material terms this would only keep rupee short speculators away for some time,” said Jateen Trivedi, vice president—research analyst, LKP Securities.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, the Finance Ministry pegged the exchange rate for dollar at Rs 79.90 for calculation of import duty with effect from July 8, as against Rs 78.95 a fortnight ago.

