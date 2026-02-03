Rupee jumps 124 paise to settle at 90.27 on India-US trade deal

The domestic currency appreciated 124 paise to close at 90.27 against the US dollar (Express Photo)

The rupee rallied 1.36 per cent, logging its best single-day gain since December 2018, on Tuesday, buoyed by positive investor sentiment over India-US bilateral trade deal. On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced the deal, under which Washington will reduce the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 50 per cent.

The domestic currency appreciated 124 paise to close at 90.27 against the US dollar compared to the previous close of 91.51.

“The Indian rupee staged a historic rally today, securing its highest single-day gains since December 18, 2018. This surge comes on the heels of a long-anticipated US-India trade agreement, a breakthrough that has effectively dissipated the fog of geopolitical uncertainty that weighed on the currency for months,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.