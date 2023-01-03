scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Rupee gains 9 paise to 82.69 against US dollar

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

"The rupee is likely to trade in a 82.55-82.85 range with sideways price action". (FIle)

The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 82.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as crude oil price retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.69 against the dollar, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

Also read |Indian rupee ends 2022 as worst-performing Asian currency

On Monday, the rupee declined 17 paise to close at 82.78 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 103.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.30 per cent to USD 85.65 per barrel.

“India December Manufacturing PMI came in at 57.8 against 55.7 in November. This shows that economy is still resilient as has also been evident from other high frequency indicators such as car sales and core sector data,” IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

Advertisement
Also Read |Market benchmarks decline in early trade amid mixed trends in Asian markets

The rupee is likely to trade in a 82.55-82.85 range with sideways price action, it added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 24.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 61,142.97. The broader NSE Nifty fell 5.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,192.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 212.57 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 11:52 IST
Next Story

When Magnus Carlsen drank alcohol as ‘therapy’ and what does he really think about Garry Kasparov?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close