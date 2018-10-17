Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Rupee gains 6 paise against US dollar

Rupee gains 6 paise against US dollar

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equity markets gave some support to the rupee.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: October 17, 2018 10:10:43 am
Rupee, Rupee today, Rupee vs dollar, Rupee value today, markets, business news, sensex, Indian express The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 391.18 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 35,553.66 in the opening trade. (Representational image)

The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 73.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.



On Tuesday, the rupee had climbed 35 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 73.48 per dollar amid softening crude oil prices and easing concerns over the trade deficit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 391.18 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 35,553.66 in the opening trade.

