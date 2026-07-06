Sensex, Nifty opened higher; Rupee falls 10 paise, now at 95.27 against US dollar

The Indian rupee fell 10 paise to 95.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a stronger dollar and global market cues. (File Photo)

Indian rupee fell 10 paise to 95.28 against US dollar in early trade, nearly unchanged from its previous close of 95.21.

Indian shares opened higher on July 6. The Sensex rose 281.40 points to 78,051.03 in early trade. The Nifty also gained 74.60 points to 24,347.05.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.25 and slipped to 95.28 against the US dollar, down 10 paise from its previous close. On Friday, it had closed at 95.18 after gaining 17 paise.

Crude oil prices remained below $72 a barrel on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to raise output targets from August and exports through the Strait of Hormuz continued to recover, easing supply concerns.