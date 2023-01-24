scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Rupee falls 28 paise to 81.70 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 81.61 to a dollar against the previous close of 81.42. The local unit moved in a range of 81.43 to 81.76 during the day. (File)
The rupee fell 28 paise to close as 81.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as unabated foreign fund outflow hit market sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 81.61 to a dollar against the previous close of 81.42. The local unit moved in a range of 81.43 to 81.76 during the day.

On Monday, the rupee had declined by 25 paise to close at 81.42 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.01 per cent to 102.15 amid concerns over US economic growth.

The Brent crude was trading 0.41 per cent lower at USD 87.83 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended almost flat at 60,978.75, up 37.08 points or 0.06 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 0.25 points to 18,118.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, according to exchange data.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 16:57 IST
When a 7-yr-old Shubman Gill left childhood coach ‘awestruck’ with his exquisite timing

