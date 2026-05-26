Rupee opens 0.16% lower after fresh US strikes on Iran; Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade

After three-session rally, Indian rupee opened 0.16% lower at 95.38 against US dollar on Tuesday after fresh US strikes on Iran dashed hopes of a peace deal any soon.
The rupee registered a three-day winning streak and closed at 95.23 on Monday as optimism over an end to the Middle East conflict helped strengthen the currency after it reached a record low of 96.96 last week.
Share markets too were trading lower in early trade as investors turned cautious after the renewed hostilities.
The Nifty 50 dropped 0.11% to 24,004.1 while the BSE Sensex plummeted 0.35% to 76,224.14, after hitting two-week high on Monday.
Brent futures shot up 2% to about $98 per barrel after the US forces targetted boats that were allegedly trying to lay mines and missile-launch sites in southern Iran, even as talks continue between Washinton and Tehran to strike peace deal.
The US described the strikes as “defensive”. A spokesman for US Central Command, Capt. Tim Hawkins, said the strikes were aimed at protecting American forces from threats posed by Iranian units. “The strikes were conducted to defend our troops,” Hawkins said, adding that the military was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire”.