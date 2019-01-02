Rupee falls 27 paise to 69.70 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 23 paise and fell to 69.70 per dollar mark in early trade Wednesday amid strengthening of the American currency and lower opening in domestic equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit. However, lower crude oil prices capped the losses. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 69.60 then fell further to 69.70 against the American currency, down 27 paise over its previous closing price.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 34 paise to 69.43 against the American currency. Meanwhile, foreign funds pulled out Rs 48.19 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 142.58 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading lower at 53.59 per barrel, lower by 0.58 per cent.

The BSE benchmark Sensex Wednesday dropped over 200 points and NSE Nifty fell below the 10,900 mark on selloff in metal and auto stocks amid weak cues from other Asian markets and foreign fund outflow. The 30-share index was trading 198.83 points, or 0.55 per cent, lower at 36,055.74 in morning trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined by 61.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 10,848.75.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed at 36,254.57, rising 186.24 points or 0.52 per cent; and the NSE Nifty ended at 10,910.10, gaining 47.55 points or 0.44 per cent. India VIX, the volatility index for equities, was up nearly 4 per cent. The biggest losers in the Sensex pack include M&M, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta and ONGC, falling up to 2 per cent.

Among gainers were TCS, Infosys, SBI and Yes Bank, rising up to 1 per cent. Weakness in Asian stocks and selling by foreign institutional investors hit market sentiment Wednesday, traders said.

According to Hemang Jani, Head – Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, low trading volumes are expected during the week, as worldwide financial markets were closed on New Year day. Back home, investor is being swayed December Auto sales data released Tuesday, macro data like Nikkei Manufacturing PMI and services PMI due this week and Q3FY19 earnings starting next week, he said.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 48.19 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 142.58 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed. Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 2.40 per cent, Kospi fell 1.02 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.01 per cent in early trade.

Japanese market and Wall Street were closed on Tuesday. The rupee opened marginally lower at 69.52 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude futures were trading lower by 1.35 per cent at USD 53.39 per barrel.