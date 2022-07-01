Rules on 1% tax deducted at source for VDAs notified

It also notified that gift cards, reward points, loyalty cards, subscription to websites or platforms, etc without direct monetary consideration will be excluded from definition of VDAs.

The Finance Ministry has notified the rules governing the 1 per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) for virtual digital assets (VDAs) as it becomes effective Friday, along with the forms to be submitted by the entities deducting the tax on cryptocurrency transactions.

Additionally, in separate notifications on Thursday, the ministry said that the definition of VDAs shall include non-fungible token (NFT) but not include NFT whose transfer results in transfer of ownership of underlying tangible asset, and the transfer of ownership of such an asset is legally enforceable. It also notified that gift cards, reward points, loyalty cards, subscription to websites or platforms, etc without direct monetary consideration will be excluded from definition of VDAs.